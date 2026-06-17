ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 993,496 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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