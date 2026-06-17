ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $16.69 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $16,690,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,685,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 14,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $208.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.79.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $220.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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