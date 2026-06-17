ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 176,032 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,297 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 176,032 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $66,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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