Exome Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Relay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,422 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 48,199 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $943,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,282.84. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $162,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 409,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,669,172.87. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,912 shares of company stock worth $7,378,537. Insiders own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.67. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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