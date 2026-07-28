Exome Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Exome Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at $103,404. This trade represents a 53.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 884,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,636,348.56. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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