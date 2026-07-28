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Exome Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 215,376 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Exome Asset Management acquired 215,376 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth approximately $4.0 million, representing 0.30% of the company and 2.1% of Exome’s portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 93.85% of MLTX.
  • MoonLake shares opened at $19.88, compared with a 52-week range of $5.95 to $62.75. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share, missing analyst expectations of a $0.91 loss.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: ten analysts rate MLTX a Buy, four a Hold, and three a Sell, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $24.21. Insiders sold 250,000 shares worth about $4.9 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of Exome Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 413.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,708,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,367 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 509.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 818,126 shares of the company's stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,020 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154,673 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 531.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,824,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,881,025.93. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 68,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,367,145.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,774,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,553,357.86. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $4,919,138. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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