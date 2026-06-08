Expand Energy Corporation $EXE is Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s 9th Largest Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up 4.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Expand Energy worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Expand Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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