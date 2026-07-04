Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Position Raised by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 750.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Expand Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.37 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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