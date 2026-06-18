Expect Equity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Expect Equity LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 436.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares during the quarter. StandardAero comprises approximately 2.3% of Expect Equity LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Expect Equity LLC's holdings in StandardAero were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $30,287.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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