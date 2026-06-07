Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,911 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 21,879 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $228.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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