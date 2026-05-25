Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.18 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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