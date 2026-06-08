Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,752 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,560 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Expedia Group worth $109,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $228.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here