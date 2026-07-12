Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1%

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,026,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,861. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $286.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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