Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,066 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $940,597,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $238,161,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.48 and a 52 week high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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