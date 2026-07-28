Extract Advisors LLC Sells 450,367 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Extract Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,367 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up 1.8% of Extract Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Extract Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NexGen Energy worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.2% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NXE opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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