ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Decreased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,355 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 84,801 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.2% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $84,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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