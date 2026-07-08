ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's 7th Largest Position

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,840 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.5% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $65,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.70.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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