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ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Position Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ExxonMobil by 16.7%, selling 9,400 shares and ending the quarter with 46,801 shares worth about $5.63 million.
  • Exxon beat Q1 estimates with $1.16 EPS (vs. $0.98 expected) and $83.16 billion in revenue, and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.03 (annualized $4.12, ~2.8% yield; ex-dividend May 15).
  • Insider activity included VP Darrin L. Talley selling 3,230 shares (a ~13.7% drop in his holdings); insiders sold 6,460 shares (~$989,104) in the last quarter while institutional investors own 61.8% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $146.47 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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