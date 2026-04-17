ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 39,396.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.1% of Keener Financial Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.9%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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