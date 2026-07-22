ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 512.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,074 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 75,356 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,793 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 83.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,940 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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