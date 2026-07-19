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ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by CFO Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CFO Capital Management sharply increased its ExxonMobil stake by 914.1% in the first quarter, making XOM its largest holding at about 10% of the portfolio.
  • ExxonMobil reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $1.16 versus the $0.98 estimate and revenue of $83.16 billion, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share for a 2.8% yield.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $164.45 average price target, and analysts pointed to growth from Exxon’s expanding LNG portfolio and rising earnings expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CFO Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 914.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,656 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 10.0% of CFO Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFO Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45
  • Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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