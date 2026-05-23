ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 8.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $165,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

XOM opened at $154.82 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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