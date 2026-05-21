ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,133 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $107,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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