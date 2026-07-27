ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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