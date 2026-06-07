ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,458,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 162,485 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Research Global Investors' holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.79% of ExxonMobil worth $4,026,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $622.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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