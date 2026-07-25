ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $72,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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