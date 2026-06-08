ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,081 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 51,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $622.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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