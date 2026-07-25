ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $36,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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