ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,546 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $50,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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