Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow! Last Chance to Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim $100 Off
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prospera Financial Services reduced its ExxonMobil stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 13,693 shares but still holding 417,546 shares worth about $50.3 million.
  • ExxonMobil reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings of $1.16 per share versus the $0.98 estimate and revenue of $83.16 billion above forecasts. The company also said revenue rose 2.4% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, equal to an annualized payout of $4.12 and a dividend yield of about 2.7%.
  • Interested in ExxonMobil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,546 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $50,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
tc pixel
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines