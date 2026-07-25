ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288,120 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 131,351 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ExxonMobil worth $1,745,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 188.5% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 84,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 156.4% in the first quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 81,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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