ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,838 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after acquiring an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here