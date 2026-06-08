ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,194 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 354,333 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $241,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $622.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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