ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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