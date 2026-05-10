F m Investments LLC Acquires 23,026 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1,536.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $340.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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