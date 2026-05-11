F m Investments LLC Purchases 16,422 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,587 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. IonQ Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. SkyWater Technology Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with IonQ

SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still pointing to meaningful upside in the quantum-semiconductor space, with one Zacks piece arguing IonQ could gain alongside peers as investor interest in the theme heats up. Why ASX and IONQ May Gain 15%+ in the Quantum-Semiconductor Space

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $49.36 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 3.05.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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