F m Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,651 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 61.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.Invesco's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco's payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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