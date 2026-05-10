F m Investments LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

F m Investments LLC cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 40.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fabrinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $661.75.

View Our Latest Report on FN

Trending Headlines about Fabrinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Northland Securities EPS estimate updates

Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Analysts are bullish on Fabrinet

Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Sector performance comparison

Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. was described as pessimistic on Fabrinet’s stock price, which may be tempering some of the upside from the analyst upgrades. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FN stock opened at $620.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.72 and a 200-day moving average of $510.15. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $734.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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