F m Investments LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

F m Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $29.82 from $29.63, suggesting confidence in HCA’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $29.82 from $29.63, suggesting confidence in HCA’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $7.27 from $7.21 and Q3 2026 EPS to $7.23 from $7.11, indicating improving expectations for the current year.

The analyst firm also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $7.27 from $7.21 and Q3 2026 EPS to $7.23 from $7.11, indicating improving expectations for the current year. Positive Sentiment: HCA’s earnings outlook remains solid versus the broader consensus of $30.05 per share for the current full year, which helps support investor confidence.

HCA’s earnings outlook remains solid versus the broader consensus of $30.05 per share for the current full year, which helps support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: HCA continues to receive attention for operational and community-related headlines, including coverage of its pay/perks, uncompensated care, and community outreach issues, but these items do not appear to be immediate market-moving catalysts.

HCA continues to receive attention for operational and community-related headlines, including coverage of its pay/perks, uncompensated care, and community outreach issues, but these items do not appear to be immediate market-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several longer-term estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $32.32 from $33.18, FY2028 EPS to $36.61 from $37.40, and multiple quarterly forecasts for 2027, which could pressure sentiment around future growth.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $434.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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