F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 1,634.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,299 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 265,079 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.50% of F5 worth $71,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $411.52. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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