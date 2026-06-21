F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,646 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 207,061 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of F5 worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in F5 by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $385.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.66. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $411.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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