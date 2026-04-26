Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 21,614 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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