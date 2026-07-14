FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Position Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,708 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE FDS opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $453.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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