FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Holdings Increased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $267.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here