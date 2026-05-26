FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Holdings Lessened by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 144,845 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:FDS opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day moving average is $245.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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