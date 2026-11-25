State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,930 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,930,804 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $490,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,533,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $657,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $176,141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,587,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $65,626,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $634.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 19.250-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $284.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems provides financial data, analytics, and workflow technology to investment professionals and businesses. Its platform brings together market and company data, research, and analytical tools to help clients evaluate investments, manage portfolios, and support financial decision-making. The company offers subscription-based products and services, including its workstation, data feeds, application programming interfaces, and portfolio analytics. Its clients include investment managers, investment banks, wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations.

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