Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,238.34 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

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About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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