Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Katamaran Capital LLP

Katamaran Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.7% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.0%

FICO opened at $1,125.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fair Isaac from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,655.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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