Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,287.53 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,094.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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