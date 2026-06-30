Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,104 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $151.49 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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