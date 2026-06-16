Faithward Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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